Ilham Aliyev: delimitation should be conducted on Azerbaijan's conditions

29 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The delimitation should be conducted on our conditions, i.e. on the basis of fair conditions. The peace treaty should be based on international conditions, our road to Nakhchivan should be opened, and representatives of the Armenian army still rooted in Karabakh should be removed from there. These are our conditions, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he met with Lachin natives.

Territorial integrity

The Azerbajani leader recalled that movement from Armenia to Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction is under full control.

"Our territorial integrity had already been restored as a result of the second Karabakh war. However, the border checkpoint was the last point where there was still uncontrolled movement from Armenia to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction. The movement is still there, but under full control," Ilham Aliyev said.

International organizations support Azerbaijan

The head of state said that international organizations have actually completely agreed with Baku's position of late, because Azerbaijan is right and because it doesn't depart from its position, this is why no-one talks about independence, autonomy or anything else these days.