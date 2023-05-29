Putin congratulates Erdogan on winning Turkey's presidential elections

29 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning the presidential race, the Kremlin press service said.

"The victory at the elections is a logical result of your selfless work as head of the Turkish Republic, a vivid evidence of the Turkish people’s support for your efforts toward strengthening the state sovereignty and independent foreign policy," Putin said in a congratulatory telegram.

"We highly value your personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Turkish relations, mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres. I would like to reiterate our readiness to continue our constructive dialogue of the current issues on the bilateral, regional, and international agenda," the Russian leader stressed.

"We attach great significance to the implementation of our joint projects, first of all, for the construction of the Akkuyu NPP and the establishment of a gas hub in Turkey," Putin said.

The Russian president wished the Turkish leader "new successes in the responsible activities as the head of state, as well as good health and prosperity."