29 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Aghdam district were fired upon on the evening of May 28 by members of an illegal Armenian armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

"The Azerbaijani units stationed in this direction have taken adequate response measures," the ministry said in a statement.