Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in Sunday's presidential runoff.

"Looking forward to continuing working together towards full normalisation of relations between our countries," Pashinyan said on Twitter.

Pashinyan's remarks came amid Erdogan’s lead in the presidential runoff with 52.16% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 47.86%.