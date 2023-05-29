Aliyev to separatists: there will be no more invitations to dialogue

29 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that the representatives of Karabakh refused the dialogue in Baku twice, so there will be no third proposal.

"My representative went and held the first meeting with them (March 1) and then we invited them to Baku to talk. They refused to do that. After that, we invited them to Baku for the second time, i.e. representatives of the Armenian minority living in Karabakh. They refused that too. There will be no third invitation. Either they will bend their necks and come themselves or things will develop differently now," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state explained that they can count on an amnesty only if they voluntarily put aside all their false duties and apply for Azerbaijani citizenship.