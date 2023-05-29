Georgian Dream urges Zurabishvili not to go against public

29 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Political Council of the ruling Georgian Dream party on Monday said positions taken by President Salome Zourabichvili on domestic politics over the recent period were “characterised by extreme non-objectivity and political bias”, but noted the party’s stance was that it should “refrain on principle” from criticising her.

"Although Zourabichvili's recent actions are characterised by extreme non-objectivity and political bias that is grossly contrary to the function of a supra-party constitutional official, our position is that we should refrain principally from criticising the Georgian President”, the statement reads.

The ruling party also expressed its hope that the president would “not enter into an even more intense confrontation with the majority of the Georgian public”.