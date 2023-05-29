Kazakhstan refuses to join Union State

29 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said there’s no need for Kazakhstan to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus. He was commenting on a recent proposal by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Lukashenko proposed that Kazakhstan join the Union State. I duly appreciated his joke. However, I think there’s no need for this because there are other integration associations, primarily the Eurasian Economic Union," Tokayev said.

As for nuclear weapons, Kazakhstan doesn't need them because the country has joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Tests, the head of state explained.