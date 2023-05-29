Pashinyan hopes to improve relations with Turkey

29 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Türkiye will be able to continue the normalization of relations after the recent Turkish presidential elections, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We hope that after the presidential elections held in Turkey, we will be able to continue as normal the normalization process of our relations with Turkey. This is also one of the most important matters on our agenda," Pashinyan said.

Erdogan wins the elections

Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection victory Sunday evening in a runoff. Pashinyan congratulated the Turkish leader on hsi victory and stressed that he was counting on further joint work to normalize Armenian-Turkish relations.