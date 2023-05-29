Lavrov thinks grain initiative not to function anymore

29 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Most likely, the Istanbul initiative will be stopped, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

At the moment, the work of the Black Sea corridor has been extended until July 17. The Russian side does not intend to extend and expand the initiative, since the agreement is being implemented unevenly. None of the systemic problems were resolved in almost a full year of the deal's operation.

"If everything remains as it is, actually, it looks like it is the most probable outcome, then it will be necessary to proceed from the fact that it (the initiative) is no longer functioning",

Sergey Lavrov said.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it is not interested in extending the Black Sea initiative in its current form.