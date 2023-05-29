Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan to meet on May 30

29 May. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tomorrow, a meeting will be held between Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the President's Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

The meeting between Hajiyev and Grigoryan will take place in Europe, in Bratislava.

"On May 30, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia in Bratislava will take part in the GLOBSEC 2023 Bratislava Forum. During this event, he will hold a panel discussion with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev",

Security Council of Armenia said.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian sides continue to discuss the peace agreement. Last week, the leaders of the two countries met in Moscow, Nikol Pashinyan assessed the negotiations as unsatisfactory. A new round of high-level talks has been scheduled for June 1. This time, they will take place in Chisinau.

In addition to this, a meeting of Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is to be held in Moscow in the coming days.