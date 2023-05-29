Türkiye invited to European Political Community summit

29 May. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ankara, as a member of the EPC, was invited to the summit of the European Political Community, which will be held in Chisinau on June 1, the press service of the European Council reports.

At the same time, the EU Council stated that Türkiye itself should decide on the level of its representation, calling on the Turkish leadership to confirm the participation of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the EPC summit.

Erdoğan attended the EPC summit held in the Czech Republic in October 2022. As stated in the presidential administration of Türkiye, the president of the country can make his first visit after the elections to the summit in Chisinau.