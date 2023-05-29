Iran successfully tests its hypersonic missile

29 May. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has completed tests of its hypersonic ballistic missile. They were successful, the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force said.

According to Tasnim, Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced the joyful news for the Iranian people during a meeting with scientists in Tehran.

The General stressed that the rocket showed itself perfectly in all tests. According to him, it will soon be presented to the public.

The Commander explained that this rocket would be invulnerable to enemy missile defense systems. The rocket will be able to perform maneuvers in the Earth's atmosphere, as well as outside it, at a speed up to almost 16 thousand km/h.