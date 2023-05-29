Turkish FM postpones meeting with Sweden on NATO membership

29 May. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting scheduled for June 1 between Swedish and Turkish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and Mevlüt Çavusoglu will not take place, Reuters writes.

Representatives of the two countries were to meet in Oslo, Norway, on June 1. A meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers would be held there.

"We were informed that the Turkish Foreign Minister would not arrive, so there would be no meeting",

Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden said.

The report notes that the Turkish and Swedish sides are planning to organize next round of discussion on the issue of Sweden's entry into the ranks of the North Atlantic Alliance in the near future.