30 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar-to-ruble rate hit the figure of over 81 rubles for the first time since May 17 at the opening of trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

As of 7:02 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar rate gained 1.27% reaching 81.05 rubles and gained more strength by 7:02 a.m. Moscow time as it was traded at 81.05 rubles (+0.27%).

The euro-to-ruble exchange rate was registered at 86.92 rubles. In turn, the yuan-to-ruble at 11.414 rubles (+0.22%).