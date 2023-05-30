Iran and Oman plan to sign strategic cooperation deal

30 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Oman called for expanding their cooperation through a guideline strategic document between the two countries.

The strategic cooperation document would be aimed at improving the relations between the two "brotherly" countries and laying the foundation of a framework for maintaining such relations, according to a joint statement issued by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at the end of the latter's two-day visit to Iran.

The two sides also highlighted the "constructive" role of private sectors in expanding bilateral economic cooperation and welcomed the constant increase in trade transactions and joint investment, said the statement.

The leaders emphasized the importance of efforts for the promotion of peace and stability, and agreed to continue political consultations on the matter, IRNA repoted.

“Both sides welcome the promotion of dialogue in the region for addressing problems and strengthening neighborly relations so as to ensure peace, stability and prosperity of regional nations,” the statement said.

Iran and Oman on Sunday signed four documents focusing on economic and energy cooperation and the development of free trade zones, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president's office.