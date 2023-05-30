Georgia responds to Europe's anti-Russian demarche

30 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said the restoration of direct flights between Russia and Georgia could “not be viewed in the same context” as situations facing other countries.

Making the comment after his meeting with ambassadors of European Union member states, Davitashvili told reporters the diplomats had “expressed their opinion regarding the resumption of the flights”, while the sides also reviewed the “current geopolitical situation in general”.

"[W]e discussed that the situation of Georgia cannot be viewed in the same context as the situation of other countries," he said, noting that this position is absolutely understandable and logical for ambassadors of many countries.

"First of all, Georgia is still not a member of the European Union. We have applied for membership of the EU, and we are making significant progress in this direction. We hope that this progress will be adequately appreciated by our European partners," Davitashvili noted.

The minister noted EU member states had “different attitudes” regarding trade relations with Russia, as some countries have been trading significantly more with Russia since the sanctions were imposed.