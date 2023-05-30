Michel looking forward to continue Alityev-Pashinyan discussions

30 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Looking forward to continuing discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Chisinău, President of the European Council Charles Michel said.

"Essential to reconfirm respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to advance on border delimitation, also to reduce risks in border areas," Michel said.

Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in Karabakh is now crucial, the European Council chief said.

"Important to refrain from maximalist positions and aim for dialogue. After more than 30 years of conflict, wounds take time to heal. Courageous decisions are needed," he added.

Another meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders is scheduled to be held in Moldova on June 1 with participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the European Political Community in Chisinău.