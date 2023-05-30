Emin Agalarov to invest in Dagestan tourism industry

30 May. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Agalarov Development company, Emin Agalarov, plans to build a resort complex in Dagestan. He stated that he intended to open a restaurant of Azerbaijani cuisine in Derbent this summer.

According to RIA Real Estate, during a recent visit to the Russian region, Agalarov spoke about the possibility of building resort housing and related infrastructure on the republic's territory.

He noted that Dagestan had good beaches, but the resort infrastructure could be improved. Agalarov expressed his readiness to build real estate for recreation in the republic.

