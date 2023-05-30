Planes collide with birds twice as often in Kazakhstan

30 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

After the coronavirus pandemic, bird collisions with aircraft occur twice as often as before, Air Astana president Peter Foster said.

According to him, this problem is of great concern to the carrier's management, and primarily not because of the costs associated with checks and delayed flights, but because of safety: bird collisions can seriously damage the aircraft.

Speaking about the reasons for such negative statistics, Foster explained that during the coronavirus pandemic, previous collision prevention programs were suspended, as air traffic was practically frozen.The company's head pointed out that the work of not all of these systems had been restored.