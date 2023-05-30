Russians choose Georgian wines

30 May. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Wine Guide of Russia's experts study, in 2022, Russians purchased Georgian wines more often than in 2021, the Roskachestvo portal reported

Sales of Georgian wine in Russia increased by 20% over the year. In the middle price category, Georgian wine is the main competitor of the Russian product. At the same time, wine from Georgia usually costs more than domestic one.

"Georgia accounts for about 10% of the total sales of federal chains. Its sales are five times less than the sales of Russian wine. However, in this category of wines, we noted an obvious increase in sales against the backdrop of a decrease in interest in wines from non-CIS countries",

Head of the "Wine Guide of Russia" Olesya Bunyaeva said.

Last year, Russians bought French wines 12% less often. The situation is similar with sales of Italian and Spanish wines.