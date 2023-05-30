Iran plans large-scale sale of its military products

30 May. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said that Tehran planned to organize a large-scale sale of its military and defense products.

"The presentation and joint use of the defense and military potential of the Islamic Republic can develop the country's defense ties and strengthen the deterrence of unfriendly forces",

Mohammad Bagheri said.

According to him, the Iranian Armed Forces want to develop ties with other states in various spheres. He stressed that Tehran intended to cooperate in military and defense exports, in the educational industry, as well as in the framework of exercises and the transfer of experience.