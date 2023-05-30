Russian man infected with dengue fever in UAE

30 May. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A resident of Ufa returned home from a vacation in the UAE with dengue fever. The patient complains of fever and weakness.

"The next day after returning from a vacation from the UAE, the Ufa citizen, feeling unwell, fever, headache, turned to a medical organization, where he was diagnosed with Dengue fever",

Rospotrebnadzor in Bashkiria said.

Dengue fever is spread by some types of mosquitoes, the infection is not transmitted from person to person. Dengue fever symptoms are the following:

heat,

headache,

joint pain,

muscle pain,

nausea and lack of appetite,

photophobia and inflammation of the eyes,

itchy rash,

swollen lymph nodes due to intoxication.

The disease is also called "bone-break fever" and "five-day fever" due to the specificity of the symptoms.

Dengue fever usually occurs in countries with a wetter climate than in the UAE. It is common in Southeast Asia, India, Africa, Oceania. This tropical disease sometimes leads to the development of a hemorrhagic symptom.