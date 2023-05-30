Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan to meet in Europe tomorrow

30 May. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On May 31, it is planned to hold a big meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and Germany in Chisinau.

"I can confirm that there will be a meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Tomorrow there will be a big meeting with President Macron and Chancellor Scholz. This is a big deal for us. We are working hard to prepare it",

an EU diplomat said.

In addition to Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Council Charles Michel will take part in the meeting. The talks will take place on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

Ilham Aliyev believes that there are no obstacles left on the way to signing peace. He called the recent trilateral talks in Moscow constructive. The Armenian Prime Minister is of the opposite opinion. According to him, the meeting in Moscow was unsatisfactory, and a peace treaty will not be signed in the near future. The prime minister announced that the document had not been agreed upon. Thus, there will be no signings in Chisinau within the framework of the seventh round of European negotiations between Baku and Yerevan.