Central Bank of Russia considers possibility of key rate raise

30 May. 21:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Russia does not rule out an increase in the key rate in the near future. The materials of the Research and Forecasting Department of the Russian Central Bank say that this may need to be done in order to return inflation to the target level of 4%.

According to the department's analysts, if they see signs of accelerating inflation, which threatens to reach the 4% target in 2024, the Bank of Russia will have to raise the rate.

The last time the key rate changed was in September 2022, when it was reduced from 8% to 7.5% per annum. At subsequent meetings of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, a decision was made to keep it at this level. The issue of raising the rate will be discussed at the next meeting of the Bank of Russia, which is scheduled for June 9.