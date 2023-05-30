Israel and Azerbaijan change world

30 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Israel have years of fruitful cooperation, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said after the talks with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

He further stressed that Azerbaijan had great influence in the world and the region.

In particular, the Herzog noted the influence of Azerbaijan on the energy sector of Europe, in general, on the region, Asia and the Middle East.

"We've discussed the global, regional security structure to which Iran poses a danger and threat. We've discussed this issue in detail",

Isaac Herzog said.

In conclusion, the Israeli President noted that mutual respect between the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples showed an example of how cooperation between countries could change the world for the better.

"Peace, common welfare, together with our strategic vision for good deeds, effective, fair, friendly dialogue between Jews and Muslims is a desirable approach that we can demonstrate",

Isaac Herzog said.