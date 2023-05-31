28th Baku Energy Week kicks off in Azerbaijan

31 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the 28th Baku Energy Week have opened today at the Baku Expo Center.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is attending the opening of the 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, addressed the event.

Assistant Secretary of State of the U.S. State Bureau of Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said at at the opening ceremony of the Baku Energy Week that the United States is ready to support Azerbaijan in further increasing energy supplies to Europe.

"The U.S. and Azerbaijan have been successfully cooperating for more than 30 years," he said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, made the remark to the participants of the Baku Energy Week, which was read out by British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson, during the opening ceremony of the event.

"Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner is important on the global landscape. By committing to increase the supply of natural gas to 20 bcm by 2027, Azerbaijan is already significantly contributing to the strengthening of Europe's energy security," the statement reads.

Head of the Directorate General for Energy of the European Union Cristina Lobillo Borrero said at the opening ceremony that Europe supports the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

A total of 326 companies from 37 countries of the world have confirmed their participation in the events.