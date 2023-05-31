Russia and Azerbaijan hold consultations on Caspian issues

31 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bilateral consultations between Russia and Azerbaijan on the issues of the Caspian Sea have been held in Moscow, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the visit, a wide range of issues related to the five-sided cooperation in the Caspian Sea was discussed.

The importance of implementing the decisions taken at the sixth Caspian Summit held in June, 2022, was noted.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on the methodology for constructing direct lines of access to the Caspian Sea and draft agreements on issues of sectoral cooperation that are being agreed between the Caspian states, as well as on security issues in the Caspian region.