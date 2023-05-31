Cavusoglu and Blinken discuss grain deal and NATO expansion

31 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the grain deal and the NATO accession of Sweden in a phone call on Tuesday.

Blinken called Çavuşoğlu to congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his presidential and parliamentary re-election victory, diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers also discussed preparations for the upcoming Strategic Mechanism meeting and the Istanbul grain deal.

They also discussed the recent attack on the Turkish House in New York City and cooperation in the defense industry.