Iran 'resolves' one of IAEA concerns

31 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has "resolved" one of three cases raised by the UN watchdog as possible evidence it had not declared all its past nuclear activities, Iranian media reported.

"With the improvement of interactions between Iran and the IAEA... the case related to one of the agency's alleged sites - Abadeh - has been resolved," Iran's Fars news agency reported.

"This concludes the agency's inquiry into one of the three alleged locations raised," it added.

Fars also reported that Iran had addressed IAEA concerns about the discovery of uranium enriched to close to the level required for a nuclear warhead. Iran said the enrichment of the sample to 83.7% was likely due to "unintended fluctuations" in the enrichment process.