U.S. announces new sanctions against Russia

31 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on May 31, which relate, in particular, to the technologies used in Iranian-made kamikaze drones, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during his visit to Sweden.

"Tomorrow we will announce new measures that will complement our measures to export control technologies found in Iranian drones," Blinken said, adding that the new U.S. sanctions will also be aimed at countering Russian disinformation and "protection of human rights defenders on the internet."