Georgia's Adjara region to open tourist season on June 3

31 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi will host Summer Festival on June 3-4, a programme of events hosted over weekends to officially launch the tourist season in the western region, the regional Tourism Administration announced.

Under the message “Summer Begins Here”, the event will run in the area outside the Alphabet Tower - a 130-metre-high structure in the city that symbolises the Georgian alphabet.

A range of sports and entertainment events - including a pantomime performance, an air show, children's activities, wall-climbing competitions and performances by local and visiting musical artists, bands and DJs - will be included in the programme.