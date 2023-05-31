Erdogan to be sworn in as Turkey’s president on June 3

31 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s president-elect Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in on June 3, while the country’s new government may take the oath on the following day, a source in Ankara said.

"The president will take oath and assume the office on Saturday. On Sunday, cabinet members are expected to be sworn in, and the new government will begin its work," TASS cited the source as saying.

Spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik said that Erdogan may announce the make-up of his new cabinet immediately after taking oath. Only three ministers from the current cabinet are expected to retain their posts - the ministers of foreign affairs, interior and defense.

Turkey’s highest election authority, the Supreme Election Council, published the official results of the May 14 parliamentary election on Tuesday.