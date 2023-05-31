Putin and Erdogan may meet in foreseeable future

31 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a recent phone conversation confirmed their intention to hold a face-to-face meeting in the nearest future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, when Putin called and congratulated Erdogan on his victory in the presidential elections, the leaders reaffirmed their intention to hold a bilateral meeting in the nearest future. Where and when it will take place is up to the presidents’ schedules. However, we have an understanding that we are preparing for such a meeting," Peskov said.

A diplomatic source in Ankara said that Putin currently doesn’t plan to travel to Turkey, as his visit is not currently on the agenda.

"Both presidents are in close contact and will decide themselves when such visit could take place," the source said.

Earlier, Hurriyet reporter Hande Firat said on the Turkish television channel that Putin may visit Turkey after Erdogan’s inauguration.