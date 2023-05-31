Azerbaijani President meets US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources

31 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Azerbaijan State News Agency AZERTAC

The head of the Azerbaijani state held a meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources. The parties discussed the issues of renewable energy, as well as Baku’s role in the energy security of the region.

On Wednesday, Baku hosted a meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and Assistant US Secretary of State for Energy Resources. The relevant message was published on May 31 on the website of the head of the Azerbaijani state.

Ilham Aliyev and Geoffrey Pyatt discussed Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of the South Caucasus and projects related to the development of renewable energy in the republic.

The head of state thanked the US government for supporting Azerbaijani initiatives in the energy sector. He stressed that Baku has been actively cooperating with Washington in this area for many years, successfully implementing large-scale projects.

For his part, Pyatt praised Azerbaijan for ensuring Europe’s energy security.