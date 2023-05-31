When will DPMs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia meet?

31 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The working group on the restoration of transport links in the South Caucasus will hold a regular meeting in the nearest time. Vice-premiers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will consider technical issues of border crossing.

A meeting of the working group, co-chaired by the vice-premiers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on the issue of unblocking communications in the South Caucasus, will take place "in the nearest future." The relevant statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

According to him, the agreement was reached today.

"The parties will discuss technical details related to the modality of crossing the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. At the border, there will be passport control, customs and all other types of control that exist at international borders,”

– Alexey Overchuk says.