Ilham Aliyev arrives in Moldova

31 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev's plane landed in Chisinau. The head of Azerbaijan will take part in the summit of the European political community. Nikol Pashinyan also arrived in Moldova.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived on an official visit to Moldova, the press service of the head of state reports.

Ilham Aliyev arrived in Chisinau to participate in the 2nd summit of the European Political Community. The first such event took place in Prague last year.

According to the press service, the Azerbaijani president was met by officials of the republic in the airport of the Moldovan capital.

The plane of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also landed in Chisinau. The head of Armenia is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan.