How much does it cost to visit Abkhazia in 2023?

31 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

This summer, vacation abroad will cost Russians much more than a year ago, ATOR reports. Tours abroad have risen in price by 15-50%.

The association experts compared the average price for vacation abroad with the same indicators in 2022.

Over the year, the prices for vacation packages grew by 15-50%.

The most popular holiday destinations for Russians

ATOR named the top 3 countries that are in the highest demand this season:

Türkiye,

Abkhazia

Egypt.

The cost of package for two to Türkiye is 215,000 - 265,000 rubles. Abkhazia is much cheaper- 80,000-100,000 rubles. The tour to Egypt will cost 200,000 for two.