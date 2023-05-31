Sweden's admission to NATO to be discussed without Türkiye

31 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will not attend the discussions on the admission of Sweden to NATO. The meeting of the alliance countries’ foreign ministers will be held in Oslo.

The meeting of NATO foreign ministers on the issue of Sweden's accession to the Alliance will be held without the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfelt informed.

According to her, Stockholm's membership in the military alliance is necessary for the security of Norway. Thus, Oslo wants to see Sweden as the NATO member.

The foreign ministers of the NATO countries and Sweden arrived in Oslo to discuss the issue of Stockholm's membership in the Alliance. The informal meeting has begun on May 31.