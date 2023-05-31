Cold weather returns to Moscow on Friday

31 May. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A cold snap is expected in Moscow in the nearest future. Spring will stay in the capital for another several days, the Hydrometeorological Center informs.

A cold snap and generally worsening weather is expected in Moscow starting from Friday, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center informs.

According to Roman Vilfand, air masses from the cold polar regions are coming to central Russia. Thus, tomorrow it will be warm in the capital as in summer, the temperature will rise up to +23 °C, but on June 2, in the afternoon, the northern air masses will bring a cold snap. In addition, it will be raining with thunderstorms. Hail is also expected in Moscow, with the wind gusts up to 17 m/s.

Weekend weather in Moscow

According to Vilfand, on Saturday afternoon, the air temperature will drop to +14 °C. The wind will subside to 15 m/s.