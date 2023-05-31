Four Russian Consulates General close in Germany

31 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Only one Russian consulate general and embassy in Berlin will remain in Germany. Four consulates in Germany will be closed.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger announced the closure of four Russian consulates general in Germany, only the embassy in Berlin and one consulate will operate.

According to the ministry’s representative, Germany made the relevant decision after Moscow decided to reduce the number of employees of the German diplomatic mission to 350 people.

In addition, Berlin will close its consulates in Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad, and Yekaterinburg. Consulates in Moscow and St. Petersburg will carry on working.