Designer who burned Azerbaijani flag in Yerevan resigns from Public TV

1 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Designer Aram Nikolyan, who burned the flag of Azerbaijan at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championships, resigned from Armenian Public TV by his own will, director of the TV company Hovhannes Movsisyan said in the country's parliament.

"Aram Nikolyan wrote a resignation letter some time ago, the rest of the questions should be put to him," Movsisyan said.

On April 14, during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship, held in Yerevan, designer Aram Nikolyan set fire to the Azerbaijani flag. Baku put the Armenian designer on the international wanted list.