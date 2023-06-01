РУС ENG

NATO chief set to visit Ankara

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would soon travel to Turkey to discuss Sweden's NATO membership, in a bid to close a process that has been delayed due to objections from member countries Turkey and Hungary.

Speaking during a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, the NATO chief said he had spoken to Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week, who at the weekend won re-election as Turkey's president.

"I will also travel to Ankara in the near future to continue to address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden," Stoltenberg said.

 

