Heydar Aliyev memorial center opens in Dagestan

1 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A center dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev opened in Derbent. Sergey Melikov visited the museum and left the first entry in the book of honored guests.

A center dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev opened its doors on the territory of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics branch in Derbent, the press service of the head of Dagestan reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Idris Isayev and the university rector Adalat Muradov. As noted in the press service, the center pays special attention to the friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.