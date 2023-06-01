Iran joins SCO in July

1 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the date of the country's entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In July, Iran will become a full-fledged member of the SCO.

Iran will finally join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in July, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

According to him, Iran will become a full-fledged member of the SCO during the next summit of the organization that will be held in July.

Iran has repeatedly expressed its readiness to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi repeatedly has said that the country intends to join both the SCO and the BRICS.