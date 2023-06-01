Georgia supports Baku-Yerevan peace process

1 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Prime Minister of Georgia

According to Irakli Garibashvili, Georgia stands for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The head of the Georgian government says dialogue between Baku and Yerevan meets the interests of the region.

The peace process on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement corresponds to the interests in the South Caucasus, the head of the Georgian government, Irakli Garibashvili, said.

Speaking at the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau, he stated that Tbilisi is fully in favor of a peaceful dialogue between Baku and Yerevan.

According to Garibashvili, after the 44-day war, Georgia carried out a very important and, in fact, the first successful mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He added that the negotiations meet regional interests.