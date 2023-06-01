Meeting on Baku-Yerevan peace agreement kicks off in Chisinau

1 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

An informal five-sided meeting on the issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement began in the Moldovan capital. Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan, as well as European politicians - the leaders of France, Germany, and the President of the European Council - participate in it.

A meeting dedicated to the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is taking place at this moment in Chisinau.

The event is informal. The parties are meeting in a café in the capital of Moldova. The participants in the talks are five politicians: the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The five-party talks were preceded by a brief dialogue with Charles Michel. Then, all five politicians sat down at the round table to start the discussion. The meeting takes place on the afternoon of June 1 on the sidelines of the 2nd European Political Community summit.

The Chisinau meeting is the 7th round of European negotiations between Baku and Yerevan. The last time in Europe, Aliyev and Pashinyan met in Brussels, just over three weeks ago. In late May, the leaders of the two countries held talks in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin also participated in the peace talks in the South Caucasus.