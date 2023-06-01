Azerbaijan, Georgia, EU and EC discuss green energy development

1 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku hosted a meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and the EC. The parties discussed the development of green energy.

On Thursday, June 1, Baku hosted the 3rd Ministerial Meeting on the implementation of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania. The meeting was held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week that started yesterday.

The meeting was attended online by a representative of Bulgaria and the Director of the European Commission for Energy Policy Strategy and Coordination.

During the meeting, the decision was made to include Bulgaria to the Green Energy Corridor.