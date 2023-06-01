Georgian airlines face sanctions for flights to Russia

1 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Airways is included in the potential sanctions list. Kyiv is ready to impose sanctions against the airline in connection with the launch of Tbilisi-Moscow flights.

Ukraine has included the Georgian carrier, as well as its owner David Gaiashvili and founder Tamaz Gaiashvili, on a potential sanctions list. Georgian Airways may become one of the "legal entities that have not yet been sanctioned."

Sanctions threaten the company for the resumption of flights to Russia. The Ukrainian authorities also intend to impose sanctions against Aero Handling Georgia - the company created to serve exclusively Russian airlines in Georgia.

Since May 20, the national airline of Georgia has been operating direct flights between the Georgian and Russian capitals. A one-way ticket for mid-June costs 30,000 rubles.