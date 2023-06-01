Azerbaijan discusses economic ties with UK, Czech Republic

1 Jun. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, the head of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan held meetings with the head of the Ministry of Industry of the Czech Republic and the trade envoy of the British Prime Minister. The parties discussed the strengthening of Baku's economic ties with Prague and London.

On Thursday, June 1, the head of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan met in Baku with the head of the Ministry of Industry of the Czech Republic and the UK Prime Minister's envoy for Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani minister wrote about the meetings on his page in social network.

Azerbaijan and Czech Republic

At the Mikail Jabbarov-Jozef Sikela meeting, the prospects for strengthening trade and economic ties between Baku and Prague were discussed.

Jabbarov noted that the countries have great opportunities to expand cooperation in tourism, as well as in industrial, transport, transit and other areas.

Azerbaijan and UK

At the meeting between Mikayil Jabbarov and Emma Nicholson, the parties touched upon the issue of creating a working group between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the British Chambers of Commerce. In addition, the parties discussed the participation of British companies in projects that are being implemented and will be implemented in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.