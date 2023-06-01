Famous Italian sportswear brand becomes sponsor of FC Neftchi

1 Jun. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official site of Neftchi football club

FC Neftchi signed a sponsorship agreement with Errea sportswear and accessories brand for two years.

Azerbaijani Neftchi football club and the famous Italian sportswear and accessories brand Errea signed a sponsorship agreement. The relevant message was published on the Baku team website.

Under the terns of the two-year agreement, the Italian company will provide sportswear for the main and backup players, as well as for the Neftchi Academy team.

The 2022-2023 Azerbaijan Premier League ended last weekend. FC Neftchi is on the 3rd place with 68 points. FC Qarabag became the champion with 90 points.